Genex Power has appointed UK-based engineering and design company Arup as owners' engineer for the first stage of the 2 GW Bulli Creek solar project. The installation is set to become the biggest solar farm on Australia's main grid. From pv magazine Australia Renewable energy and storage developer Genex has named London-headquartered Arup as owners' engineer for the 775 MW first stage of the Bulli Creek solar and battery storage project in southeastern Queensland. Genex and its partner, J-Power - one of Japan's largest energy utilities - are working toward a final investment decision on the ...

