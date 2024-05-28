Immpact: New first of its kind UK legal-tech recruitment platform aims to put an end to overseas worker scams

Unique UK-based legal technology platform, Immpact, helps unite the global talent market to fulfil UK skills shortages across healthcare, construction, engineering, life sciences and hospitality

Immpact directly connects employers, recruiters and regulated legal experts with pre-qualified global talent - and aims to help eradicate profiteering job scammers

READING, England, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique new legal-tech recruitment platform has launched in the UK to help put an end to overseas worker scams and directly connect UK employers and recruiters with pre-qualified overseas global talent. Immpact will help fulfil acute skills shortages across sectors including healthcare, construction, engineering, life sciences and hospitality, while ensuring full legal Home Office compliance.

The launch of Immpact follows over two years of advanced legal-tech development. Using the immigration law expertise of Founder and Managing Director, Jonathan Beech, and his team of specialists, the platform will help unite a previously disconnected global talent market with under-resourced UK employers and transform global workplace migration. Immpact has also been developed through discussions with hundreds of employers, industry bodies and overseas talent.

With job scams - from fake jobs to illegal fees for sponsor licences - ongoing, particularly in the social and healthcare sector, Immpact will ensure only pre-qualified talent, employers and recruitment firms are placed on its platform following stringent multi-layer checks. This will ensure that all jobs and talent are qualified and genuine along with thoroughly regulated employers and recruiters, to provide a global marketplace for talent.

Jonathan Beech, Founder and Managing Director of Immpact, said: "Through my existing business running Migrate UK, I'm acutely aware of the issues that UK employers and recruiters are having in trying to fulfil talent shortages across sectors such as care, healthcare and life sciences. I also regularly hear terrible stories of genuine overseas job hunters being ripped off in their home countries or the UK by job scammers, often running to thousands of pounds.

"I knew there had to be a better way to match pre-qualified overseas talent with genuine work opportunities and responsible UK employers - effectively a 'talent' match-making site which is designed to eradicate scammers to provide a global, trusted marketplace for talent."

Following the latest government immigration rule changes, overseas recruitment costs are continuing to rise for businesses struggling with talent shortages. From 4 April 2024, the minimum salary for entering the new skilled visa worker route for the first time increased by 48%, from £26,200 to £38,700 a year. There are different rates for those already holding a skilled worker certificate of sponsorship prior to this date and discounts are available for key shortage roles on the Immigration Salary List (ISL).

Immpact will benefit employers and recruiters by saving them time and money. Working with recruitment experts to analyse existing overseas recruitment workflows, Immpact has calculated that it will save 50% of the time involved in managing overseas recruitment, helping to cut down the time-consuming filtering of applications traditionally needed.

For employers traditionally looking to recruit overseas applicants, previous data from industry recruitment software specialists show that 30% of overseas applications are rejected as they do not have the right to work, while 64% are rejected due to CVs being unclear or requirements not being met. This leaves just 6% of applications remaining, which results in about 2% then being interviewed. Immpact will automatically present only suitable pre-qualified applications to employers or recruiters, eradicating wasted time on unsuitable or unqualified applicants.

Beech continues: "Following thousands of hours of development and utilising the latest advanced technology which can adapt to evolving Home Office requirements and procedures, we're proud to launch Immpact. Our unique new platform takes care of the entire process - from pre-qualifying processes, searching and shortlisting, down to arranging interviews, successful appointments, onboarding, the provision of regular content and guidance, and access to regulated immigration legal professionals.

"Our new technology will transform global migration for both UK organisations and businesses struggling to recruit and global talent looking to work in the UK. Immpact has been thoroughly tested at every stage and is both user-friendly and, crucially, compliant, so qualified overseas applicants and UK employers and recruiters can be confident that only genuine UK jobs and overseas applicants match and proceed. Quite simply, we want Immpact to simplify the whole migration process by putting the right talent in the right place at the right time, and for UK employers to fulfil critical talent shortages which will help them not only survive, but thrive."

The platform has a free trial or low-cost subscriber options for search-matching and more for employers and recruiters. For talent, the platform has zero costs for creating a profile, using the pre-qualifying tools or searching for opportunities. For further information visit www.immpact.ai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421643/Founder_and_Managing_Director_Immpact.jpg

