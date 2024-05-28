Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Das Konzept der "Goldenen Sieben" macht Profi-Investoren seit Jahren reich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
28.05.24
09:30 Uhr
396,50 Euro
-2,00
-0,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
396,50396,6009:29
396,50396,5509:30
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 09:06
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ClarkeModet Appoints Former Google and Microsoft Executive María Garaña as Global CEO

  • María Garaña will lead the intellectual property group to boost its growth, international expansion, and technological solutions

MADRID, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkeModet has appointed María Garaña as the new CEO for the Group specialized in intellectual property, comprising 14 companies in Europe and Latin America and a team of more than 500 professionals, starting from June 11th.

María Garaña will lead the Intellectual Property group to boost its growth, international expansion, and technological solutions.

María Garaña assumed top-level positions at major tech companies like Google and Microsoft, boasting an impressive career linked with innovation. Her expertise will be key in driving ClarkeModet's innovation efforts as the company introduces new solutions based on the most disruptive technologies in the field of intellectual property to safeguard its clients' innovations.

María Garaña holds a degree in Business Law from the University of San Pablo CEU in Spain and an MBA from Harvard University. Since 2008, she has held key leadership positions in technology industry, including Managing Director of Professional Services for Europe at Google, Vice President of Professional Services for EMEA at Adobe and President of Microsoft Spain. Throughout her career, she led digital transformation projects, innovation in services and key acquisition integration processes. She also served on the boards of several prominent European companies and has garnered recognition for her contributions to the technology industry and leadership in gender diversity.

"ClarkeModet is the leader of a sector where new technologies are being a factor of disruption and continuous opportunity; an organization that has been able to innovate constantly while respecting its values, with 145 years of history," María Garaña said. "I assume this position with the utmost commitment to lead the Group's growth supported by technology and innovation, in addition to consolidating our international position."

About ClarkeModet

ClarkeModet is the largest group specializing in the financing, protection, and defense of intellectual property assets in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries. Founded in 1879, it currently comprises 14 companies in 13 countries and a team of more than 500 specialized professionals. This international presence allows ClarkeModet to provide services in all countries worldwide. In 2023, it carried out centralized operations in 195 countries. www.clarkemodet.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421849/MariaGarana_ClarkeModet.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarkemodet-appoints-former-google-and-microsoft-executive-maria-garana-as-global-ceo-302155978.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.