Medigene AG Expands its End-to-End Platform by Submitting Three Development Optimization Technology Patents to the European Patent Office

Planegg/Martinsried, May 28, 2024 - Medigene AG (Medigene or the "Company", FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced the submission of three patents to the European Patent Office. This underscores Medigene's commitment to advancing T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Interferon-Gamma (IFN?) Biosensor

The first patent submission covers the Company's innovative Interferon-gamma (IFN?) Biosensor, a technology that enables real-time monitoring and quantification of IFN? release from cytokine-secreting cells. The proprietary technology allows to better understand immune response dynamics by utilizing a simplified and efficient cytometry detection method. The IFN? Biosensor technology overcomes the limitations of currently available commercial tools, which are often costly, time-consuming, and prone to errors due to complex procedures that diminish reproducibility. Additionally, conventional methods typically only allow for endpoint measurements and do not support real-time monitoring of IFN? over extended periods which is made possible through use of this IFN? Biosensor.

High Precision TCR Tracking (UniTope & TraCR )

Additionally, Medigene has filed two patents for its novel T cell receptor (TCR)-specific Antigen-Antibody combination technology, UniTope & TraCR. This technology incorporates a pair of tools designed to uniquely tag the TCR and exactly track its location. This in turn allows precise evaluation of proliferation, persistence, and localization of a TCR-guided cell therapy, whether studied in vitro or in vivo, thereby offering critical insights into cell therapy efficacy, and mechanisms.

"The patent applications submitted to the European Patent Office further illustrate our unique scientific and technical approach as we further enhance our End-to-End (E2E) Platform by incorporating new proprietary technologies," stated Selwyn Ho, CEO at Medigene. "These innovative tools enable Medigene to increase the overall efficiency for the development of potential best-in-class TCRs and TCR-based therapies. They increase reproducibility in measuring parameters of safety and efficacy from early in the development process onwards, significantly reducing time and cost."

Medigene continually extends and strengthens its patent portfolio with new technologies and expands existing patents into additional jurisdictions. The Company maintains over 20 different patent families worldwide covering applications protecting Medigene's 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) TCRs as well as its exclusive E2E Platform technologies.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene's lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in 3Q 2024 and CTA filing in 4Q 2024.For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

About Medigene's End-to-End Platform

Medigene's immunotherapies help activate the patient's own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene's End-to-End Platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple TCR generation and optimization technologies (e.g., Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming), as well as product enhancement technologies (e.g., PD1-41BB and CD40L-CD28 Costimulatory Switch Proteins, iM-TCR) to address challenges in developing effective, durable and safe TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies, including BioNTech and Regeneron, continue to validate the platform's assets and technologies.

