DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1595881 CODE: PRAM LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN Sequence No.: 324323 EQS News ID: 1912575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)