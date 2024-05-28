SelfDrive Mobility, the global leading mobility company operating across 50+ markets, is excited to announce its expansion into the UK, Scotland, and Ireland. The company will offer vehicle rental and subscription services, with a fleet sourced directly from dealerships and car rental companies across 30+ car brands and 100+ locations. Customers can now book cars on demand or subscribe to a brand-new car seamlessly.

"SelfDrive is a mobility tech company, and we are avid to grow within the UK and in the region, providing a seamless experience," explains Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive.uk. The company is committed to invest GBP 5 Million pounds over the coming years to establish grow its market presence in the region.

SelfDrive Mobility is the first mobility tech company to integrate AI into its app, offering a convenient experience. This feature will soon be available in the UK, helping clients seamlessly connect and manage reservations and trips.

"This futuristic expansion is a testament to our success bringing our expertise into this region and we are excited that SelfDrive.uk will offer our customers a unique opportunity to rent or subscribe services ranging from 1 day up to 12 months, including EVs and commercial fleet through our all -in-one super app," says Lakshmi Manoj Director International Expansion.

"Digital process to simplify service offering to customers with the ability to choose and book vehicles via the super app within minutes, we're enhancing the journey for everyone involved. This is rewarding for our customers and also provides our suppliers with greater reach and new opportunities," says Denise House, VP Vice President Supply Chain.

Customers now can create a SelfDrive app account and Save up to 10 per cent or more.

As SelfDrive ramps up its efforts in the UK market, the brand has also launched a new campaign aligned with its global travellers' initiative, "Arrive Drive," offering access to over 15 international airports with one-time documentation across locations.

The company also plans to offer Corporate Fleet Subscriptions to UK's new-age companies that are smart and think differently. These subscriptions will feature ready-to-rent fleets directly from dealerships and car rental companies with minimal downtime and options for either business-owned insurance or customer's own insurance (COI).

