Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Das Konzept der "Goldenen Sieben" macht Profi-Investoren seit Jahren reich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 10:06
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bankai Group President and CEO Bankim Brahmbhatt Secures Coveted Spot in Capacity's Power 100 List for Second Year Running

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankai Group's visionary President and CEO, Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, has solidified his position as a telecommunications titan, achieving repeat recognition in Capacity Media's prestigious Power 100 List. This accolade underscores Mr. Brahmbhatt's unwavering dedication to shaping the future of global ICT infrastructure.

Bankim Brahmbhatt, President and CEO of the Bankai Group.

Industry Media Recognizes Global Leadership

Since 2000, Capacity Media has been the go-to source for news and events impacting the carrier industry, making the Power 100 List a highly sought-after distinction. The list spotlights the sector's most influential leaders, who are driving innovation and progress.

Gratitude and Continued Focus on Progress

"Being named to the Power 100 List for the second year running is a humbling honor," said Mr. Brahmbhatt. "At Bankai Group, we are always fueled by a constant desire to push the boundaries of what's achievable in telecommunications."

Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Group CMO of Bankai Group, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Mr. Brahmbhatt's future-forward guidance continues to be a driving force for Bankai Group's success. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership."

Three Decades of Pioneering Solutions

Bankai Group continues to pioneer secure and scalable solutions for the telecom and fintech industries. They have established themselves as leaders in voice and SMS services while simultaneously developing the most secure fintech platform in existence. An unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that Bankai Group remains at the forefront of the industry.

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation

Under Mr. Brahmbhatt's continued leadership, Bankai Group is poised to lead the charge in groundbreaking initiatives. They empower businesses worldwide by offering cutting-edge connectivity and next-gen digital transformation solutions.

About Bankai Group:

Bankai Group is a global leader in Telecom, Fintech, and Enterprise Consulting. They have been providing trailblazing global wholesale voice, VAS, and telecom technology for the past three decades. Besides being a leader in voice, Bankai is a fintech innovator as well, developing cutting-edge solutions for banks and financial institutions. Bankai has also incubated a specialized R&D and Deeptech Lab that makes businesses' AI vision a reality.

About Capacity:

Capacity Media is a reputed source of news and events for telecommunications carrier and service provider markets. Their portfolio includes the Capacity magazine, a news portal, carrier directories, and 24 global events like Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), and the Global Carrier Awards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422677/Bankai_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bankai-group-president-and-ceo-bankim-brahmbhatt-secures-coveted-spot-in-capacitys-power-100-list-for-second-year-running-302156189.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.