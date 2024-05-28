

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. , Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) and Subaru Corp. announced Tuesday their commitment to develop new engines tailored to electrification and the pursuit of carbon neutrality.



With these engines, the companies will aim to optimize integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units.



The three companies expect to seek to improve standalone engine performance as well as to optimize their integration with electric drive units, harnessing the advantages of each.



The new engines are also expected to revolutionize vehicle packaging by being more compact than existing models. According to the firms, smaller engines will allow for even lower hoods, improving design possibilities and aerodynamic performance while contributing to better fuel efficiency.



The development will also emphasize compliance with increasingly strict emissions regulations.



The new engines will also be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with various alternatives. These include e-fuel, i.e., synthetic fuel, biofuels, and liquid hydrogen.



Koji Sato, President, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO, Toyota Motor, said, 'In order to provide our customers with diverse options to achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to take on the challenge of evolving engines that are in tune with the energy environment of the future. The three companies, which share the same aspirations, will refine engine technologies through friendly competition.'



