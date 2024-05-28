Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Das Konzept der "Goldenen Sieben" macht Profi-Investoren seit Jahren reich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KC94 | ISIN: GB00B7TW1V39 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YD
Frankfurt
28.05.24
08:02 Uhr
1,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDCENTRIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDCENTRIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 10:18
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WIIT S.p.A - Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

A blue and white logoDescription automatically generated

THISISANANNOUNCEMENTFALLINGUNDERRULE2.4OFTHECITYCODEONTAKEOVERSANDMERGERS(THE"CODE")ANDDOESNOTCONSTITUTEANANNOUNCEMENTOFAFIRMINTENTIONTOMAKEANOFFERUNDERRULE2.7OFTHECODE.THERECANBENOCERTAINTYTHATANYFIRMOFFERWILLBEMADE.

StatementregardingRedcentricplc("Redcentric")

Milan,28May2024- WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT"), one of the leading European players in the market of Cloud Computing services for enterprises focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, notes the announcement by Redcentric of 24 May 2024.

In the ordinary course of its activities WIIT regularly evaluates strategic external growth opportunities and maintains dialogue with various operators in the industry for this purpose, with the primary objective of developing the WIIT Group. In this context, WIIT confirms that it has held preliminary and non-binding discussions with Redcentric, aimed at assessing WIIT's possible interest in making an offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Redcentric. Such discussions are at a preliminary and early stage and there can be no certainty that any firm offer for Redcentric will be made; if a firm offer were to be made, it would likely be in cash.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the City Code On Takeovers And Mergers ("Takeover Code" or "Code"), WIIT is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 21 June 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Redcentric in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Codeor announce that it does not intend to make such an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies.

This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

A further announcement will be made as necessary or appropriate.

* * *

WIITS.p.A.

WIITS.p.A.,acompanylistedontheEuronextStarMilan("STAR")segment,isaleaderinthecloudcomputingmarket.Thecompanyhasapan-EuropeanfootprintandispresentinkeymarketssuchasItalyandGermany,positioningitselfamongthemainoperatorsintheprovisionofinnovativeHostedPrivateandHybridCloudtechnologicalsolutions.WIIToperatesitsowndatacentersin6regions-4inGermanyand2inItaly-ofwhich2arePremiumZone-enabled,i.e.withTierIVdatacenterscertifiedbytheUptimeInstituteandwiththehighestlevelsofsecurityinthedesignphase.WIIThas6SAPcertificationsatthehighestlevelofspecialisation.Theend-to-endapproachallowsthecompanytoprovidepartnercompanieswithpersonalisedservices,withhighaddedvalueandwiththehighestsafetyandqualitystandardsforthemanagementofcriticalapplicationsandoperationalcontinuity,guaranteeingmaximumreliabilityintheimplementationofthemaininternationalapplicationplatforms(SAP,OracleandMicrosoft).Since2022,theWIITGrouphasjoinedtheUnitedNationsGlobalCompact.(www.wiit.cloud).

FormoreinformationInvestorRelationsWIITS.p.A.:

StefanoPasotto-CFO&InvestorRelationsDirector
FrancescaCocco-LerxiConsulting-InvestorRelations
T +39.02.3660.7500

Fax +39.02.3660.7505

ir@wiit.cloud
www.wiit.cloud

MediaRelations:
ImageBuilding
Rafaella Casula

T +39 348 3067877

Simona Porcino

T +39 340 9844532

Francesca Alberio
Tel. +39 340 0547370

wiit@imagebuilding.it

* * *

Importantinformation

Thisannouncementisnotintendedto,anddoesnot,constituteorformpartofanyoffer,invitationorthesolicitationofanoffertopurchase,otherwiseacquire,subscribefor,sellorotherwisedisposeof,anysecuritieswhetherpursuanttothisannouncementorotherwise.

ThedistributionofthisannouncementinjurisdictionsoutsidetheUnitedKingdommayberestrictedbylawandthereforepersonsintowhosepossessionthisannouncementcomesshouldinformthemselvesabout,andobserve,suchrestrictions.Anyfailuretocomplywiththerestrictionsmayconstituteaviolationofthesecuritieslawofanysuchjurisdictions.


DisclosurerequirementsoftheCode

UnderRule8.3(a)oftheCode,anypersonwhoisinterestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor(beinganyofferorotherthananofferorinrespectofwhichithasbeenannouncedthatitsofferis,orislikelytobe,solelyincash)mustmakeanOpeningPositionDisclosurefollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,iflater,followingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.AnOpeningPositionDisclosuremustcontaindetailsoftheperson'sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor(s).AnOpeningPositionDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(a) appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,ifappropriate,bynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.RelevantpersonswhodealintherelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofasecuritiesexchangeofferorpriortothedeadlineformakinganOpeningPositionDisclosuremustinsteadmakeaDealingDisclosure.


UnderRule8.3(b)oftheCode,anypersonwhois,orbecomes,interestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferormustmakeaDealingDisclosureifthepersondealsinanyrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor.ADealingDisclosuremustcontaindetailsofthedealingconcernedandoftheperson'sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor,savetotheextentthatthesedetailshavepreviouslybeendisclosedunderRule8.ADealingDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(b)appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthebusinessdayfollowingthedateoftherelevantdealing.

Iftwoormorepersonsacttogetherpursuanttoanagreementorunderstanding,whetherformalorinformal,toacquireorcontrolaninterestinrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorasecuritiesexchangeofferor,theywillbedeemedtobeasinglepersonforthepurposeofRule8.3.

OpeningPositionDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompanyandbyanyofferorandDealingDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompany,byanyofferorandbyanypersonsactinginconcertwithanyofthem(seeRules8.1,8.2and8.4).

DetailsoftheoffereeandofferorcompaniesinrespectofwhoserelevantsecuritiesOpeningPositionDisclosuresandDealingDisclosuresmustbemadecanbefoundintheDisclosureTableontheTakeoverPanel'swebsiteatwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk,includingdetailsofthenumberofrelevantsecuritiesinissue,whentheofferperiodcommencedandwhenanyofferorwasfirstidentified.

YoushouldcontactthePanel'sMarketSurveillanceUniton+44(0)2076380129ifyouareinanydoubtastowhetheryouarerequiredtomakeanOpeningPositionDisclosureoraDealingDisclosure.


Rule2.4information

InaccordancewithRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode,WIITconfirmsthatitisnotawareofanydealingsinRedcentricsharesthatwouldrequireittoofferaminimumlevel,oraparticularform,ofconsiderationunderRule6orRule11oftheCode.However,ithasnotbeenpracticableforWIITtomakeenquiriesofallpersonsactinginconcertwithitpriortothedateofthisannouncementinordertoconfirmwhetheranydetailsarerequiredtobedisclosedunderRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode.Totheextentthatanysuchdetailsareidentifiedfollowingsuchenquiries,WIITwillmakeanannouncementdisclosingsuchdetailsassoonaspracticable,andinanyeventbynolaterthanthetimeitisrequiredtomakeitsOpeningPositionDisclosureunderRule

8.1oftheCode.


Website

InaccordancewithRule26.1oftheCode,acopyofthisannouncementwillbeavailable(subjecttocertainrestrictionsrelatingtopersonsresidentinrestrictedjurisdictions)onWIIT'swebsiteathttps://www.wiit.cloud/bynolaterthan12noon(Londontime)onthebusinessdayfollowingthedateofthisannouncement.Thecontentofthatwebsiteisnotincorporatedinto,anddoesnotformpartof,thisannouncement.



3989339_0.jpeg
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.