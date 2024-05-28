WIIT S.p.A - Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

StatementregardingRedcentricplc("Redcentric")

Milan,28May2024- WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT"), one of the leading European players in the market of Cloud Computing services for enterprises focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, notes the announcement by Redcentric of 24 May 2024.

In the ordinary course of its activities WIIT regularly evaluates strategic external growth opportunities and maintains dialogue with various operators in the industry for this purpose, with the primary objective of developing the WIIT Group. In this context, WIIT confirms that it has held preliminary and non-binding discussions with Redcentric, aimed at assessing WIIT's possible interest in making an offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Redcentric. Such discussions are at a preliminary and early stage and there can be no certainty that any firm offer for Redcentric will be made; if a firm offer were to be made, it would likely be in cash.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the City Code On Takeovers And Mergers ("Takeover Code" or "Code"), WIIT is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 21 June 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Redcentric in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Codeor announce that it does not intend to make such an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies.

This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

A further announcement will be made as necessary or appropriate.

WIITS.p.A.

WIITS.p.A.,acompanylistedontheEuronextStarMilan("STAR")segment,isaleaderinthecloudcomputingmarket.Thecompanyhasapan-EuropeanfootprintandispresentinkeymarketssuchasItalyandGermany,positioningitselfamongthemainoperatorsintheprovisionofinnovativeHostedPrivateandHybridCloudtechnologicalsolutions.WIIToperatesitsowndatacentersin6regions-4inGermanyand2inItaly-ofwhich2arePremiumZone-enabled,i.e.withTierIVdatacenterscertifiedbytheUptimeInstituteandwiththehighestlevelsofsecurityinthedesignphase.WIIThas6SAPcertificationsatthehighestlevelofspecialisation.Theend-to-endapproachallowsthecompanytoprovidepartnercompanieswithpersonalisedservices,withhighaddedvalueandwiththehighestsafetyandqualitystandardsforthemanagementofcriticalapplicationsandoperationalcontinuity,guaranteeingmaximumreliabilityintheimplementationofthemaininternationalapplicationplatforms(SAP,OracleandMicrosoft).Since2022,theWIITGrouphasjoinedtheUnitedNationsGlobalCompact.( www.wiit.cloud ).

DisclosurerequirementsoftheCode

UnderRule8.3(a)oftheCode,anypersonwhoisinterestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor(beinganyofferorotherthananofferorinrespectofwhichithasbeenannouncedthatitsofferis,orislikelytobe,solelyincash)mustmakeanOpeningPositionDisclosurefollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,iflater,followingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.AnOpeningPositionDisclosuremustcontaindetailsoftheperson'sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor(s).AnOpeningPositionDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(a) appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,ifappropriate,bynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.RelevantpersonswhodealintherelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofasecuritiesexchangeofferorpriortothedeadlineformakinganOpeningPositionDisclosuremustinsteadmakeaDealingDisclosure.



UnderRule8.3(b)oftheCode,anypersonwhois,orbecomes,interestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferormustmakeaDealingDisclosureifthepersondealsinanyrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor.ADealingDisclosuremustcontaindetailsofthedealingconcernedandoftheperson'sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor,savetotheextentthatthesedetailshavepreviouslybeendisclosedunderRule8.ADealingDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(b)appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthebusinessdayfollowingthedateoftherelevantdealing.

Iftwoormorepersonsacttogetherpursuanttoanagreementorunderstanding,whetherformalorinformal,toacquireorcontrolaninterestinrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorasecuritiesexchangeofferor,theywillbedeemedtobeasinglepersonforthepurposeofRule8.3.

OpeningPositionDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompanyandbyanyofferorandDealingDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompany,byanyofferorandbyanypersonsactinginconcertwithanyofthem(seeRules8.1,8.2and8.4).

DetailsoftheoffereeandofferorcompaniesinrespectofwhoserelevantsecuritiesOpeningPositionDisclosuresandDealingDisclosuresmustbemadecanbefoundintheDisclosureTableontheTakeoverPanel'swebsiteatwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk,includingdetailsofthenumberofrelevantsecuritiesinissue,whentheofferperiodcommencedandwhenanyofferorwasfirstidentified.

YoushouldcontactthePanel'sMarketSurveillanceUniton+44(0)2076380129ifyouareinanydoubtastowhetheryouarerequiredtomakeanOpeningPositionDisclosureoraDealingDisclosure.



Rule2.4information

InaccordancewithRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode,WIITconfirmsthatitisnotawareofanydealingsinRedcentricsharesthatwouldrequireittoofferaminimumlevel,oraparticularform,ofconsiderationunderRule6orRule11oftheCode.However,ithasnotbeenpracticableforWIITtomakeenquiriesofallpersonsactinginconcertwithitpriortothedateofthisannouncementinordertoconfirmwhetheranydetailsarerequiredtobedisclosedunderRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode.Totheextentthatanysuchdetailsareidentifiedfollowingsuchenquiries,WIITwillmakeanannouncementdisclosingsuchdetailsassoonaspracticable,andinanyeventbynolaterthanthetimeitisrequiredtomakeitsOpeningPositionDisclosureunderRule

8.1oftheCode.



