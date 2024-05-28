Datatec reported FY24 revenue growth of 6%, with a strong performance from Westcon, a good performance in Logicalis International masked by a higher level of net revenue software sales and a mixed performance in Logicalis Latin America. Group gross profit grew 16% y-o-y and adjusted EBITDA grew 7%, resulting in a flat adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5%. Underlying EPS of 20.2c more than tripled versus the prior year and good control of working capital resulted in year-end net debt of $123m. The company announced a dividend of ZAR1.3/US$0.07. Despite the difficult political and economic environment, management expects to see improved performances in each business in FY25 and continues to focus on unlocking shareholder value as part of its ongoing strategic review.

