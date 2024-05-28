A U. S. research team has investigated the thermomechanical reliability of metal halide perovskite (MHP) modules and cells in an effort to identify the best strategies to improve their stability under thermomechanical stressors. The scientists discussed, in particular, film stresses, adhesion of charge transport layers, and instability under light and heat. Scientists from Arizona State University published a paper about solving mechanical-based failure mechanisms to make metal halide perovskite (MHP) modules and cells more stable and reliable. The team asserted that the future of stable and efficient ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...