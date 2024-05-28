Solarwatt says it will shut down its battery factory in Germany. Battery production at the Dresden facility will halt at the end of this year, and the company will move all battery and solar panel production to China. From pv magazine Germany Solarwatt, a German solar module and battery manufacturer, said this week that it plans to stop production of battery storage systems at its facility in Dresden, Germany, at the end of the year. "For economic reasons, continued operation in Germany beyond 2024 is unfortunately no longer possible in the foreseeable future," said Solarwatt CEO Detlef Neuhaus. ...

