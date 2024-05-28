Held once a decade since 1994, the fourth International Conference on Small Island developing states (SIDS) began this week in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda with a strong message: That major changes to international finance are needed to create a level playing field for sustainable development in the world's island nations, and that larger nations and industries bear responsibility for the impacts of climate change, and must do more to honor commitments towards their mitigation. "We recognize SIDS' need for access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy, particularly renewable ...

