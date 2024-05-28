Championing Global Data Streaming Education and Transformative Technologies

Ververica, a comprehensive streaming data platform provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming StreamON: Dare to (Data) Stream Big! event. This premier event, scheduled for June 25th, 2024, in Haarlem, Netherlands, showcases Ververica's dedication to fostering innovation and education within the data streaming community worldwide.

Hosted in collaboration with Evoura, a data streaming consultancy, this day-long conference will feature Ververica's CEO, Alexander Walden, who will deliver a keynote exploring the latest advancements and applications in big data streaming. StreamON serves as a platform not only for thought leadership but also for practical learning and networking among technology professionals.

Ververica's involvement in StreamON sees the initial commencement of broader partner events on a global scale, underscoring the company's commitment to empowering businesses through the transformative potential of data streaming technologies. Designed to cater to both seasoned data professionals and newcomers to the field, StreamON provides insights into the most innovative use cases of data streaming from global brands like Uber and Netflix.

"Participating in events like StreamON aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize streaming data technologies and share best practices across various industries," said Alexander Walden, CEO of Ververica. "We are excited to bring together experts and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss, learn, and shape the future of streaming data."

About StreamON: Dare to (Data) Stream Big!

StreamON is an exclusive event dedicated to exploring the power and innovative use cases of data streaming. The agenda includes keynote sessions, expert panel discussions, targeted presentations, and interactive sessions, all aimed at enhancing understanding and application of data streaming technologies in business operations.

About Ververica:

Ververica enables its customers to unlock the value of their data. Ververica's comprehensive streaming data platform supports a wide range of deployment options from a fully-managed, cloud-native service (Ververica Cloud) to on-premise software (Ververica Platform). Founded by the original creators of open-source Apache Flink®, Ververica has the experience and knowledge to continue leading the innovation of streaming data technologies. This leadership is demonstrated through contributions to open-source software projects, an extensive streaming data learning environment (Ververica Academy), and leading the Apache Flink and streaming data conference, Flink Forward. Discover more at www.ververica.com.

