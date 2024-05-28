Alibaba.com: Online B2B Spend on Sporting Products on the Rise Ahead of Sports-Fuelled Summer

SME buyers on Alibaba.com stock up on outdoor sporting products in anticipation of increased consumer demand

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With various international sporting competitions set to take place in Europe this summer such as the UEFA EURO 2024TM, SME buyers are increasingly diverting their attention towards sports-related products, according to new data by Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.

The data, which reveals key buyer trends in the sports and lifestyle category in the UK, coincides with the launch of Alibaba.com's promotional event of sports and lifestyle products. UK-specific data has revealed that there has been a significant year-on-year uplift in GMV in product purchases for boxing (+233%) and skateboarding (+73%) products in April.

To enable SMEs across Europe to capitalise on this demand, Alibaba.com has launched a promotional event with product deals on sports and lifestyle products and SME-focused initiatives.

Amongst these are the 100 "Champion Products" bestsellers - items that rank within the top 100 identical products on external online marketplaces.

In addition, the 'Alibaba Guaranteed' service locks product prices and shipping fees, providing on-time delivery and fast money-back guarantees. This allows buyers to efficiently bring products to market and swiftly deliver on customer demands. 'Alibaba Guaranteed' also allows buyers to purchase a selection of products directly, without the need for negotiations with suppliers, enabling a more transparent and hassle-free shopping experience.

Jijay Shen, General Manager, Alibaba.com Europe, said: "At Alibaba.com, we're focused on making digital, cross-border purchasing as seamless as possible, especially during this busy period with so many exciting sports events in Europe on the horizon. In addition to our existing tools and services and vast availability of products, the launch of deals on several sports and lifestyle products and initiatives will enable European SME buyers to cut costs, mitigate supply chain challenges and focus on what's most important - meeting consumer demand and growing their businesses."

The promotional event takes place from 20 May to 30 June on Alibaba.com.

