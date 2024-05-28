The Japanese electronics manufacturer has launched the NU-JC440 and NU-JC430B panels with efficiencies of 22. 53% and 22. 02%, respectively. Both products are IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified and rely on M10 wafers. Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NU-JC440 and NU-JC430 modules both feature glass-backsheet architecture, 108 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers, and a 16-busbar design. "The NU-JC440 TOPCcon n-type monocrystalline panel features a sleek black frame and white backsheet," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...