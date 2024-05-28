Anzeige
28.05.2024 | 11:58
Listing of Bigbank AS additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-28 11:56 CEST --


On May 28th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing
and admission to trading of 7,000 bonds issued on the second series of Bigbank
AS bond programme (Bigbank subordinated bonds 24-2034, ISIN code:
EE3300004340). 

The aforementioned 7,000 bonds of Bigbank AS will be listed on Baltic Bond List
on May 30, 2024 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Bigbank AS                   
Issuer's short name      BIGB                      
ISIN code           EE3300004340                  
Securities maturity date    29.05.2034                   
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR                    
Number of securities      7,000                     
Total nominal value      7,000,000 EUR                 
Orderbook short name      BIGB070034A                  
Coupon rate          7.00%                     
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year (starting from September 2024)
                15.03.; 15.06.; 15.09.; 15.12.         



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
