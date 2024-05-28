

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving higher on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East and hopes of strong U.S. summer fuel demand countered lingering concerns surrounding higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.3 percent to $83.12 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.7 percent at $79.04 from Friday's close.



Investors pinned hopes of strong fuel demand as the U.S. summer driving and vacation season started in the Memorial Holiday weekend.



This season is characterized by more driving in the United States and higher demand for gasoline.



Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East rose further following the death of an Egyptian soldier during a clash with Israeli troops at a Gaza crossing on Monday.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the airstrike Sunday at a tent camp northwest of the Gazan city of Rafah a 'tragic mistake' as international condemnation grew.



Investors also remained focused on an OPEC+ supply meeting on Sunday, where the group will discuss extending voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the latter half of the year.



