

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday, as ongoing Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar offset worries about the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.



Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $2,344.56 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,345.35.



Tensions escalated in the Middle East following the death of an Egyptian soldier during a clash with Israeli troops.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the airstrike Sunday at a tent camp northwest of the Gazan city of Rafah a 'tragic mistake' as international condemnation grew.



The dollar index dropped as investors await a swath of global inflation prints for direction.



A reading of May consumer prices for the euro zone is due on Friday, while inflation readings from Germany, Spain and France are due to be released throughout the week.



The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, core PCE, due on Friday might provide additional clarity on the possible rate cuts by the U.S. central bank this year.



Recent comments by central bank officials suggest that the European Central Bank is all set to cut interest rates in June while the Federal Reserve is not yet ready.



Most ECB policymakers are agreed on a June rate cut but reluctant to commit to a path beyond that.



Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau described June rate cut as a 'done deal' and made the case for the ECB to keep easing after that.



