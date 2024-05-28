Urteste S.A.: Urteste has successfully developed a prototype urine-based diagnostic test for detecting brain tumours

28 MAY 2024 PRESS RELEASE

Urteste has successfully developed a prototype urine-baseddiagnostictestfordetecting braintumours

Gdansk,Poland-28MAY2024,UrtesteS.A.(WarsawStockExchange:URT)biotechnologycompany specialising in the development of breakthrough technology to detect cancer from urinesampleshasdevelopedaprototypeIVDtestfordetectingbraintumours.Urtestenowhasapipelineof 12 prototype diagnostic tests for the following cancers: pancreatic, brain, breast, stomach, bileducts, ovary, endometrial, kidney, colorectal, lung, liver and prostate accounting collectively fornearly 70% of all cancer deaths worldwide. In the coming months, Urteste plans to start a multi-centreclinicaltrialintheUSandEuropeforitsflagshipprojectPANURI,atestforpancreaticcancer.

Urteste's breakthrough technology allows for early detection of cancer by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine using proprietary synthetic peptides. One urine sample can be used to screen for many types of cancers. Urteste technology is non-invasive, low-cost to produce, has high sensitivity and specificity, and results are available in up to 2 hours. The diagnostic process is automated to minimize the likelihood of human error.

PANURI - the pancreatic cancer test is Urteste's flagship and most advanced project. Pancreatic cancer is one of the worst prognosis cancers. A proof-of-concept study of 322 participants confirmed the high sensitivity (95.6%) and specificity (95.5%) of the PANURI test. Urteste is currently undergoing an FDA Q-Submission programme.

"In recent years, we have worked intensively to develop our unique technology platform for the earlierdetectionofoveradozenofthemostcommoncancers.Asaresult,wearenowclosetostartingclinicaltrials for our flagship PANURI project. The Urteste cancer screen may be an add-on to establishedclinicalprocedureswhichtypicallyincludesaurinesamplessuchasroutinescreening,patientmanagement,drugdevelopment,clinicaltrials,andcompaniondiagnostics" -saidGrzegorzStefanski,CEOandco-founderof UrtesteS.A.

In the MULTI-CANCER project, Urteste is developing a diverse portfolio of tests. The company already has prototypes of 12 diagnostic tests for the most common cancers. In the coming months, Urteste plans to add the final prototypes to its pipeline and complete the prototype development phase of the tests. The company will then focus on preparing for clinical trials.

Urteste holds polish patents and international patent applications for its technology. Urteste's patent strategy is to seek patent protection in countries that collectively generate around 90% of global GDP.

The Urteste Management Board will attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego, 3-6 June.

Urteste (Warsaw Stock Exchange: URT) specialises in developing breakthrough technology to detect cancer at early stages. Urteste's motto is Early cancer detection saves lives. The company's technology detects cancer by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine. Urteste is developing tests for a dozen of the most common cancers. The Company's team is formed by managers with extensive experience in managing medical companies and scientists specialised in the areas of proteolytic enzymes and peptide chemistry.

For more information please visit www.urteste.eu/en/home/





Forfurtherinformationpleasecontact:

Urteste S.A. Grzegorz Stefanski, CEO urteste@urteste.eu



Investor and Media Relations Kamil Majcher k.majcher@newtechcomm.pl

Important information

This press release (the "Press Release") has been prepared by Urteste S.A. with its registered office in Gdansk (the "Company") and is intended for informational purposes only. Its purpose is to present selected data on the Company and its development prospects. The Press Release does not constitute or form part of, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to sell or issue, or an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite, purchase or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, or as an inducement/a recommendation to undertake investment activities in any jurisdiction. This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations. Although the Company believes that these estimates and assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The information contained herein is current only as of the date hereof and is subject to material change. The Press Release will not be amended, updated or modified to reflect any changes occurring after that date, unless required by applicable law. The Company shall not be liable for the effects of decisions made after reading the Press Release. This Press Release is not intended for distribution to, or in, any state where the public dissemination of the information contained in this Press Release may be restrictions or be prohibited by law.



