

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British warship HMS Duncan has been deployed from Portsmouth to the Red Sea to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.



The Type 45 destroyer will relieve its sister ship HMS Diamond, which has been on active service in the dangerous region, UK Ministry of Defense said.



During her deployment, HMS Diamond has shot down drones and missiles launched by Houthis from the coast of Yemen at cargo ships.



HMS Duncan is equipped with a Sea Viper missile system and radar systems, which are able to accurately detect faraway threats.



Merchant vessels and military ships have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The latest in the series of attacks occurred on Monday. U.S. Central Command said its forces destroyed one drone over the Red Sea, launched from an Iranian-backed Houthi controlled area of Yemen.



The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of liquefied natural gas.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods.



