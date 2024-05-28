

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two scientists have been awarded the World Health Organization's Award for Global Health for their outstanding contributions to the development of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.



WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the award to Professor Katalin Kariko and Professor Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania at the opening of the annual World Health Assembly.



Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley also has been awarded for her leadership in climate action and health and her work as the Chair of the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance.



'Professors Karikó and Weissman played a key role in alleviating the burden of COVID-19 and saved lives during the pandemic,' said Dr Tedros. 'Their leadership in this field has the potential to play a critical role in improving health worldwide.'



Notably, they discovered a novel nucleoside-modified mRNA platform that bypasses adverse immunologic response.



Both the scientists are winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2023. Their discovery 'fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system,' the Nobel prize panel wrote at that time.



