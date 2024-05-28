Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 13:00
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 24 May 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£51.881 million

Including current year income and expenses

£52.143 million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

273.41p

Including current year income and expenses

274.79p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

272.51p

Including current year income and expenses

273.77p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


