Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents First Quarter 2024 Results

Record revenue and continued strong profitability; reiterates guidance and declares an $8 million dividend for the first quarter of 2024
AZOUR, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2024.
Highlights of the first quarter of 2024
- Number of subscribers reached 2,291,000, adding a net 39,000 in the first quarter;
- Record revenue of $85.0 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year;
- Net income increased to $13.0 million, up by 15% year-over-year;
- EBITDA grew to $22.3 million, a 7% increase year-over-year;
- Operating cash flow of $11.4 million;
- The Board declared a dividend of $8 million or $0.39 per share, in-line with the Company's dividend policy, which was increased in the prior quarter;
Guidance for 2024
Overall, looking ahead to 2024, management reiterates its expectations for continued revenue growth and profitability throughout the year.
Management continues to expect to add approximately 35,000 to 40,000, net new subscribers per each quarter during 2024.
From a financial perspective, full-year 2024 EBITDA expectations continue to be between $90 -95 million and 2025 EBITDA is targeted to surpass $100 million.
It is noted that these targets are based on current exchange rates and assumes that the current global macro-economic situation and political situation in Israel does not significantly worsen.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with our first quarter results which represent a very good start to 2024. The growth in subscribers came in at the high-end of our expectations reflecting strong demand for our products and services as well as the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "Looking ahead, we remain on track with our strong expectations for 2024, and given our ongoing success we are happy to reward our shareholders with a high level of dividend for their ongoing support of our company."
First quarter 2024 Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $85.0 million, a 7% increase compared with revenues of $79.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $60.9 million, an increase of 9% over the first quarter 2023 revenues.
The subscriber base expanded to 2,291,000 by the end of March 2024, marking an increase of 39,000 from the previous quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 33,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 6,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $24.1 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $39.5 million (46.5% of revenues), an 8% increase compared with gross profit of $36.7 million (46.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.1%, similar with the first quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 17.1% in the quarter, compared with 18.2% in the first quarter of last year. The variance in the gross margin on products between quarters was due to the change in product mix sold between the quarters.
Operating income for the quarter was $17.0 million (20.0% of revenues), representing a 7% increase compared to $15.9 million (20.0% of revenue) in the first quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $22.3 million (26.3% of revenues), an increase of 7% compared with EBITDA of $20.8 million (26.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.
Financial income for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared with financial expenses of $0.2 million in the first quarter of last year.
Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $13.0 million (15.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 15% compared to $11.4 million (14.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.56 in the first quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $11.4 million.
On the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $54.2 million and debt of $0.3 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.9 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $8 million, in line with the Company's dividend policy, which was increased by 60% in the prior quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, Thursday, May 28, 2024 at 10am Eastern Time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609
at:
10:00am Eastern Time, 7:00am Pacific Time, 5:00pm Israel Time
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
54,035
53,434
Investments in marketable securities
221
119
Accounts receivable (net of allowance
49,271
45,390
Other current assets
54,467
52,724
Inventories
26,140
26,872
184,134
178,539
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
710
714
Investments in other companies
1,972
2,213
Other non-current assets
3,851
3,989
Deferred income taxes
14,804
14,452
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
18,957
18,525
40,294
39,893
Property and equipment, net
39,331
41,955
Operating lease right of use assets, net
7,831
8,071
Intangible assets, net
10,259
10,830
Goodwill
39,346
39,400
Total assets
321,195
318,688
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
320
355
Accounts payable
19,904
20,842
Deferred revenues
28,006
27,117
Other current liabilities
44,622
44,150
92,852
92,464
Long-term liabilities
Loan from bank institutions
-
237
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
24,959
24,562
Deferred income taxes
842
1,116
Deferred revenues
13,227
13,259
Others non-current liabilities
2,059
2,027
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,711
4,774
45,798
45,975
Stockholders' equity
177,106
174,454
Non-controlling interests
5,439
5,795
Total equity
182,545
180,249
Total liabilities and equity
321,195
318,688
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands
ended March 31,
except per share data)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
60,935
55,777
Telematics products
24,091
23,695
85,026
79,472
Cost of Revenues:
Telematics services
25,521
23,392
Telematics products
19,962
19,391
45,483
42,783
Gross profit
39,543
36,689
Research and Development expenses
4,523
4,138
Selling and Marketing expenses
3,574
3,323
General and administrative expenses
14,456
13,273
Other expenses (income), net
(39)
43
Operating income
17,029
15,912
Other income, net
-
21
Financing income (expenses), net
75
(195)
Income before income tax
17,104
15,738
Income tax expenses
(3,430)
(3,419)
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
(81)
(366)
Net income for the period
13,593
11,953
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(557)
(598)
Net income attributable to the Company
13,036
11,355
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
0.66
0.56
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
19,894
20,228
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Three months period
ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
13,593
11,953
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
Depreciation and amortization
5,298
4,905
Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
(104)
1
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
762
861
Share in losses of affiliated company, net
81
366
Deferred income taxes
(790)
(603)
Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment, net
36
(7)
Increase in accounts receivable
(4,840)
(2,780)
Increase in other current and non-current assets
(3,485)
(4,576)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
521
(159)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(470)
3,665
Increase in deferred revenues
1,264
2,729
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
(464)
1,040
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,402
17,395
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights
(707)
(383)
Capital expenditures
(3,131)
(2,903)
Return of (investments in) affiliated and other companies
138
(295)
Return of long term deposit
64
-
Sale of investment in marketable securities
-
99
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
156
18
Net cash used in investment activities
(3,480)
(3,464)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(273)
1,139
Repayment of long term loan
-
(4,142)
Dividend paid
(4,774)
(2,797)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(1,630)
(795)
Acquisition of company shares
-
(1,200)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,677)
(7,795)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(644)
(710)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
601
5,426
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
53,434
27,850
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
54,035
33,276
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
In March 2024, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 8 million. The dividend
