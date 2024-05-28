Elanco Animal Health: Elanco Announces FDA Has Completed Review of Bovaer, First-in-Class Methane-Reducing Feed Ingredient, for U.S. Dairy Industry

Food and Drug Administration confirms Bovaer meets safety and efficacy requirements

Elanco expects product launch and added carbon credit value to producers beginning in the third quarter

Elanco announces agreement with dsm-firmenich to expand distribution of Bovaer across North America, adding both the Canada and Mexico markets

GREENFIELD, Ind., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its comprehensive, multi-year review of Bovaer® (3-NOP), a first-in-class methane-reducing feed ingredient, and determined the product meets safety and efficacy requirements for use in lactating dairy cattle.

"This monumental announcement has the ability to accelerate the opportunity for climate-neutral dairy farming while creating a new revenue stream for dairy farmers across the country," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, Elanco Animal Health. "We appreciate FDA's commitment to maintaining high standards for science-based review, while balancing the need to quickly bring solutions to the market. Bovaer represents another example of Elanco being a partner of choice in animal health, where the capabilities of our talented R&D, regulatory and commercial teams are delivering significant value.

Simmons continued: "As global temperatures breach new thresholds, consumers demand more sustainable products and the farm economy battles profitability challenges, we are excited to bring Bovaer to the market as a potential solution. Bovaer will create value for farmers, while helping food companies meet consumer demands and deliver on their sustainability commitments. As animal, human and now environmental health continue to converge, Bovaer is one of the most significant innovations that considers this intersection and provides consumers, farmers and society what they want for our future."

Bovaer represents another blockbuster potential innovation in Elanco's portfolio and further accelerates livestock sustainability, the next billion-dollar plus market in animal health. This innovation is expected to accelerate market development and increase innovation in this space.

Bovaer works by suppressing the enzyme in the cow's rumen that forms methane. Feeding one tablespoon of Bovaer per lactating dairy cow per day can reduce methane emissions about 30% or about 1.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions annually, while creating opportunity for dairy farmers to be financially rewarded for reducing their dairy's carbon footprint.i Feeding one million cows Bovaer would reduce emissions equivalent to removing more than 285,000 cars from the road for a year.ii Feeding Bovaer to cattle has proven to be safe for animals, producers and consumers.

Expanding Access Across North America



Simmons said, "We appreciate the work dsm-firmenich has invested in this revolutionary product and are pleased they've recognized Elanco as the global farm animal health leader and the right partner to bring this solution to farmers across North America."

Why Methane Matters



Creating New Revenue Streams for Farmers

vi. Our goal is to make this opportunity a reality starting this summer, while creating a self-sustaining carbon inset market for American agriculture."

Dairy farmers incorporate Bovaer into their rations and quantify the effect using carbon market-friendly tools like UpLook by Elanco, an insights-based engine designed to quantify greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The tool utilizes on-farm data and peer-reviewed science to identify key drivers of an operation's carbon footprint and track the progress of sustainability efforts. UpLook connects seamlessly to Athian, the first-of-its-kind livestock carbon inset marketplace. This seamless process allows farmers to quantify their emissions reduction efforts and certify carbon credits for sale. In addition to the carbon marketplace, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $89 million in funding to support farms using technologies like Bovaer to reduce their methane emissions.vii

"Products like Elanco's Bovaer will allow U.S. farmers to be rewarded for participating in voluntary, producer-led sustainability efforts," said Gregg Doud, President and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation. "Consumers around the world are demanding lower-carbon foods. Bovaer is an innovation that can help U.S. dairy farmers remain globally competitive and maintain their role as leaders in more sustainable dairy production."

Greg Bethard, a dairy farmer from Kansas who has used UpLook to quantify his greenhouse gas emissions, expressed his excitement around today's announcement.

"Dairy producers have made great strides improving the sustainability of our operations," said Bethard, High Plains Ponderosa Dairy. "Today's announcement provides access to a product that has been extensively studied and shown to reduce emissions from dairy cows. Bovaer is a value-creation opportunity for dairies-it's about helping us provide product in a manner most of our consumers are wanting-a lower carbon footprint food."

