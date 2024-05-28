

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waystar Holding Corp. announced Tuesday the launch of its initial public offering of 45 million shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



The estimated initial public offering price is between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Waystar has applied to list its shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'WAY.'



Waystar expects to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.75 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



Waystar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness.



