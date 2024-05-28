ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Financial & Operating

Metrics Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Operating Revenues $233,411 $20,038 - $253,449 $243,574 - - $243,574 Voyage Expenses, excl. commissions $(488) $(10,827) - $(11,315) $(415) - - $(415) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (1) $232,923 $9,211 - $242,134 $243,159 - - $243,159 Net income / (loss) $138,359 $337 $11,802 $150,498 $148,789 - $(2,588) $146,201 Adjusted net income / (loss) (2) $138,856 $337 $823 $140,016 $147,843 - $(2,588) $145,255 Earnings per share, basic $7.75 $7.18 Earnings per share, diluted $7.68 $7.18 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2) $7.15 $7.14 Operating Days 6,019 596 - 5,956 - - Time Charter Equivalent $/day (1) $38,698 $15,455 - $40,826 - - Ownership days 6,185 637 - 6,150 - - Average number of vessels 68.0 7.0 - 68.3 - - Fleet Utilization 97.3% 93.6% - 96.8% - - Adjusted EBITDA (2) $174,188 $2,192 $823 $177,203 $181,628 - $(2,588) $179,040 Consolidated Balance Sheet

& Leverage Metrics As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $324,326 $271,809 Availability under Revolving Credit Facility $326,250 $337,500 Marketable securities(3) $97,007 - Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4) $747,583 $609,309 Debt, gross of deferred finance costs $458,641 $410,516 Net Debt (5) $134,315 $138,707 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6) $705,165 $707,002 Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.19x 0.20x

1. Time charter equivalent revenues, time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided below. 2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below. 3. Marketable securities refer to fair value of 1,552,865 shares of common stock of EGLE as at March 31, 2024. 4. Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and (iii) marketable securities. 5. Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents 6. Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.

For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other segment includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method accounting and investments in marketable securities.

In March 2024, we entered into a syndicated loan facility agreement for an amount of up to $450 million, to finance all of our 8 newbuilding container vessels with deliveries in 2024 and 2025. An amount of $55.0 million was utilized as of March 31, 2024 to finance the delivery of the first of these vessels. This facility is repayable in quarterly instalments up to September 2030.

In February 2024, we entered into agreements to acquire an additional 3 Capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 529,704 DWT, with expected delivery to us in the second and third quarter of 2024. This will bring the total number of our Capesize drybulk vessels fleet to 10 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1,760,861 DWT.

In February and March 2024 we added four 8,258 TEU newbuildings to our orderbook with expected deliveries in 2026 and 2027. As a result, as of March 31, 2024, we had 14 container vessels under construction with an aggregate capacity of 107,946 TEU. Two newbuilding vessels were delivered to us in April and May 2024, four vessels are expected to be delivered in the remainder of 2024, two vessels in 2025, three vessels in 2026 and three vessels in 2027. All our newbuildings are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with Alternative Maritime Power Units and will all be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

We have now secured multi-year chartering agreements for all of our 14 newbuildings. As a result of this chartering activity, over the past three months we have added approximately $423 million to our contracted revenue backlog through the arrangement of new charters for 5 container vessels in our fleet and 8 newbuildings.

As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $2.5 billion. The remaining average contracted charter duration is 2.9 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 1,671,059 shares of its common stock in the open market for $104.4 million under its share repurchase program of up to $200 million announced in June 2022, as amended on November 10, 2023.

Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2024 and 69% for 2025. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024, which is payable on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 11, 2024.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The container market continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2024, a trend that has continued into the second quarter. Both charter and box rates are gaining momentum, and we have completed all necessary rechartering activity in excess of our internal forecasts. The renewed optimism in the market extends to the longer term view of the charterers, who are making charter commitments on newbuilding vessels with deliveries scheduled from 2025 through the end of 2027.

Following the recent placement of an order for an additional two 8,250 TEU vessels for 2027 delivery, our newbuilding orderbook currently consists of 14 vessels, totaling 108,000 TEU, two of which have already been delivered to us.

More importantly, we have now secured multi-year chartering agreements for all our vessels on order, while we have also extended charters of certain existing vessels. As a result of this chartering activity, over the past three months we have added $423 million to our contracted revenue backlog that today stands at $2.5 billion with an average charter duration of 2.9 years.

All the vessels in our newbuilding orderbook are Methanol ready, future proofing a portion of our fleet on green fuel usage. We have also arranged very conservative financing for the first eight newbuildings at competitive rates to ensure that we are able to maintain a strong liquidity profile to support continued opportunistic fleet expansion.

In our drybulk vessels segment, we have added an additional Capesize vessel to our fleet, increasing our fleet to 10 vessels in total. We are continuing to explore ways to increase our exposure to this market. The drybulk market has performed above expectations, and we are confident that an eventual Chinese recovery will drive the market higher. Our entry point into the dry bulk market is relatively low, and our breakeven is therefore easily achievable.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, most of the economies around the world are performing relatively well and are displaying no signs of recession. The biggest risk to our market outlook comes from trade hurdles that various countries are putting in place in the form of tariffs and trade restrictions on energy as well as manufactured goods. Despite the positive short-term impacts of these practices, we believe they will ultimately result in trade contraction in the long term.

In the meantime, our strategy has continued to result in consistent solid results. We will continue to explore growth opportunities while ensuring the longevity of our investments for the benefit of our shareholders."

Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Danaos had an average of 68.0 container vessels and 7.0 Capesize drybulk vessels compared to 68.3 container vessels and no drybulk vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 97.3% compared to 96.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in container vessels utilization was mainly due to the decreased days of scheduled dry-docking of our vessels.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $140.0 million, or $7.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $145.3 million, or $7.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended March 31, 2024 for a $11.0 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.5 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $138.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $147.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended March 31, 2024 for a $0.5 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to none for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as we were not engaged in the drybulk vessels segment during that period.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

The $5.3 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $22.2 million increase in total operating expenses, which was partially offset by a $9.8 million increase in operating revenues, a $3.7 million decrease in net finance expenses, a $2.5 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $0.9 million increase in dividends received.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $150.5 million, or $7.68 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $146.2 million, or $7.18 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $138.4 million and the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 4.0%, or $9.8 million, to $253.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $243.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment decreased by 4.2%, or $10.2 million, to $233.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $243.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, analyzed as follows:

a $3.0 million increase in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 mainly as a result of higher charter rates and improved vessels utilization;

a $2.7 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to vessel disposals;

a $3.0 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters; and

a $7.5 million decrease in revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment added an incremental $20.0 million of revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to no such operating revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $2.5 million to $43.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $40.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to recent dry bulk vessels acquisitions, which was partially offset by the decrease in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $6,493 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $6,807 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 7.6%, or $2.4 million, to $33.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $31.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 mainly due to depreciation expense related to 7 recently acquired Capesize drybulk vessels.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.7 million to $5.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $3.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.4 million, to $10.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $6.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased stock-based compensation and management fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $12.4 million to $20.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $7.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 primarily as a result of the $12.0 million in voyage expenses related to our recently acquired 7 Capesize drybulk vessels, which generated revenue mainly from voyage charter agreements compared to no such expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment increased by $0.4 million to $8.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $7.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 mainly due to increased commissions. Total voyage expenses of container vessels comprised $7.8 million commissions and $0.5 million other voyage expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment were $12.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to no voyage expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total voyage expenses of drybulk vessels comprised $1.2 million commissions and $10.8 million other voyage expenses, mainly bunkers consumption and port expenses, in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of vessels

In January 2023, we completed the sale of the container vessel Amalia C for net proceeds of $4.9 million resulting in a gain of $1.6 million compared to no gain on sale of vessels in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 53.7%, or $3.6 million, to $3.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $6.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:

a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $94.0 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $413.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to average indebtedness of $507.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 0.6% as a result of higher interest rates;

a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the three months ended March 31, 2024; and

a $0.2 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount.

As of March 31, 2024, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $458.6 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $431.1 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes and our leaseback obligation of $66.3 million, gross of deferred finance costs, as of March 31, 2023.

Interest income increased by $0.2 million to $2.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Gain on investments

The gain on investments of $11.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("EGLE") of $11.0 million and dividends recognized on these shares of $0.9 million. This compares to no gain in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Following the all-stock merger of EGLE with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") completed on April 9, 2024, we currently own 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.1 million and $2.6 million in the three months March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively, relates to our share of initial expenses of a recently established company, Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses decreased by $0.1 million to $0.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income, net remained stable at $0.2 million in each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0%, or $1.8 million, to $177.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $179.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. As outlined above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $18.2 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $12.9 million increase in operating revenues, a $2.5 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $0.9 million increase in dividends received. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is adjusted for a $11.0 million change in fair value of investments. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 4.1%, or $7.4 million, to $174.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $181.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment was $2.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. We did not have drybulk vessel operations in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024, which is payable on June 20, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 11, 2024.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, we entered into agreements to acquire 3 Capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 529,704 DWT for $79.9 million, with expected delivery to us in June through July 2024.

In February and March 2024, we added 4 additional 8,258 TEU newbuildings to our orderbook for an aggregate purchase price of $376.8 million, with expected deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2027.

In April and May 2024, we took delivery of two container vessels under construction, Hull No. C7100-7 and Hull No. HN4009 and named the vessels Interasia Accelerate and Catherine C, respectively.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 69 container vessels aggregating 434,268 TEUs and 12 under construction container vessels aggregating 92,771 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the drybulk sector with the acquisition of 7 Capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,231,157 DWT, while we have also agreed to acquire a further 3 Capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 529,704 DWT. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter First Quarter 2024 2023 Ownership Days 6,185 6,150 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (67) (150) Other Off-hire Days (99) (44) Operating Days(1) 6,019 5,956 Vessel Utilization 97.3% 96.8% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$) $233,411 $243,574 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$) (488) (415) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$) 232,923 243,159 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day $38,698 $40,826 Drybulk vessels fleet utilization Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First

Quarter First

Quarter 2024 2023 Ownership Days 637 - Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (31) - Other Off-hire Days (10) - Operating Days(1) 596 - Vessel Utilization 93.6% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$) $20,038 - Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$) (10,827) - Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$) 9,211 - Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day $15,455 -

1. We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of May 27, 2024:

Vessel Name Vessel Size

(TEU) (1) Year Built Expiration of Charter(2) Hyundai Ambition 13,100 2012 April 2027 Hyundai Speed 13,100 2012 April 2027 Hyundai Smart 13,100 2012 June 2027 Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect) 13,100 2012 April 2027 Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour) 13,100 2012 March 2027 Express Rome 10,100 2011 April 2027 Express Berlin 10,100 2011 August 2026 Express Athens 10,100 2011 April 2027 Le Havre 9,580 2006 June 2028 Pusan C 9,580 2006 May 2028 Bremen 9,012 2009 January 2028 C Hamburg 9,012 2009 January 2028 Niledutch Lion 8,626 2008 May 2026 Kota Manzanillo 8,533 2005 February 2026 Belita 8,533 2006 July 2026 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530 2012 January 2028 CMA CGM Attila 8,530 2011 May 2027 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530 2011 July 2027 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530 2011 September 2027 CMA CGM Samson 8,530 2011 November 2027 America 8,468 2004 April 2028 Europe 8,468 2004 May 2028 Kota Santos 8,463 2005 August 2026 Catherine C 8,010 2024 May 2027 Interasia Accelerate 7,165 2024 April 2027 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500 2009 March 2027 CMA CGM Musset 6,500 2010 September 2025 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500 2010 November 2025 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500 2010 January 2026 Racine 6,500 2010 April 2026 YM Mandate 6,500 2010 January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500 2010 April 2028 Zim Savannah 6,402 2002 May 2025 Dimitra C 6,402 2002 February 2025 Suez Canal 5,610 2002 April 2026 Kota Lima 5,544 2002 November 2024 Wide Alpha 5,466 2014 May 2025 Stephanie C 5,466 2014 June 2025 Maersk Euphrates 5,466 2014 July 2025 Wide Hotel 5,466 2015 July 2025 Wide India 5,466 2015 November 2025 Wide Juliet 5,466 2015 September 2025 Seattle C 4,253 2007 October 2026 Vancouver 4,253 2007 November 2026 Derby D 4,253 2004 January 2027 Tongala 4,253 2004 November 2024 Rio Grande 4,253 2008 November 2026 Merve A 4,253 2008 September 2025 Kingston 4,253 2008 June 2025 Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco) 4,253 2009 October 2024 Dalian 4,253 2009 March 2026 ZIM Luanda 4,253 2009 August 2025 Dimitris C 3,430 2001 November 2025 Express Black Sea 3,400 2011 January 2025 Express Spain 3,400 2011 January 2025 Express Argentina 3,400 2010 September 2024 Express Brazil 3,400 2010 June 2025 Express France 3,400 2010 September 2025 Singapore 3,314 2004 March 2025 Colombo 3,314 2004 January 2025 Zebra 2,602 2001 November 2024 Artotina 2,524 2001 May 2025 Advance 2,200 1997 January 2025 Future 2,200 1997 December 2024 Sprinter 2,200 1997 December 2024 Bridge 2,200 1998 December 2024 Progress C 2,200 1998 November 2024 Phoenix D 2,200 1997 March 2025 Highway 2,200 1998 February 2025

(1) Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity. (2) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.

Container vessels under construction as of May 27, 2024: Hull Number Vessel Size

(TEU) Expected

Delivery Year Minimum Charter

Duration Hull No. C7100-8 7,165 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4010 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4011 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. HN4012 8,010 2024 3 Years Hull No. CV5900-07 6,014 2024 2 Years Hull No. CV5900-08 6,014 2025 2 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1556 8,258 2026 3 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1557 8,258 2026 3 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1612 8,258 2026 3 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1613 8,258 2027 3 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1625 8,258 2027 3 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1626 8,258 2027 3 Years

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of May 27, 2024: Vessel Name Capacity

(DWT) (1) Year Built Achievement 175,966 2011 Genius 175,580 2012 Ingenuity 176,022 2011 Integrity 175,966 2010 Peace 175,858 2010 W Trader 175,879 2009 E Trader 175,886 2009 Guo May (2) 176,536 2011 Xin Hang (2) 178,043 2010 Star Audrey (2) 175,125 2011

(1) DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity. (2) The vessels are expected to be delivered in June through July 2024.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) Three months

ended Three months

ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES $253,449 $243,574 OPERATING EXPENSES Vessel operating expenses (43,114) (40,639) Depreciation & amortization (39,315) (35,364) General & administrative (10,244) (6,845) Other operating expenses (20,342) (7,883) Gain on sale of vessels - 1,639 Income From Operations 140,434 154,482 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 2,936 2,723 Interest expense (3,124) (6,722) Gain on investments 11,911 - Other finance expenses (882) (976) Equity loss on investments (109) (2,588) Other income/(expenses), net 235 175 Realized loss on derivatives (903) (893) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net 10,064 (8,281) Net Income 150,498 146,201 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $7.75 $7.18 Diluted earnings per share $7.68 $7.18 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,412 20,349 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,584 20,349

Non-GAAP Measures1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited Three months

ended Three months

ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $150,498 $146,201 Change in fair value of investments (10,979) - Gain on sale of vessels - (1,639) Amortization of financing fees, debt discount & finance fees accrued 497 693 Adjusted Net Income $140,016 $145,255 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $7.15 $7.14 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares) 19,584 20,349

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) As of As of March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $324,326 $271,809 Accounts receivable, net 13,383 9,931 Other current assets 225,422 220,030 563,131 501,770 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Fixed assets, net 2,711,984 2,746,541 Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under construction 421,887 301,916 Deferred charges, net 36,069 38,012 Other non-current assets 76,679 72,897 3,246,619 3,159,366 TOTAL ASSETS $3,809,750 $3,661,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, current portion $20,495 $21,300 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities 124,327 146,860 144,822 168,160 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net 431,491 382,874 Other long-term liabilities 83,547 93,785 515,038 476,659 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 194 194 Additional paid-in capital 687,634 690,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,813) (75,979) Retained earnings 2,536,875 2,401,912 3,149,890 3,016,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,809,750 $3,661,136

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months

ended Three months

ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net income $150,498 $146,201 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets 33,863 31,529 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, finance cost, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 5,949 4,528 Amortization of assumed time charters (3,498) (6,536) Prior service cost and periodic cost 257 492 Gain on investments (10,979) - Gain on sale of vessels - (1,639) Payments for drydocking/special survey (4,169) (9,742) Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 903 893 Equity loss on investments 109 2,588 Stock based compensation 1,576 - Accounts receivable (3,452) (1,939) Other assets, current and non-current 11,887 (8,794) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,228) (5,085) Other liabilities, current and long-term (23,424) (24,902) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 153,292 127,594 Investing Activities: Vessel additions and advances for vessels under construction (124,127) (5,736) Proceeds and advances received from sale of vessels 716 3,914 Investments - (4,263) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (123,411) (6,085) Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net 55,000 - Debt repayment (6,875) (6,875) Payments of leaseback obligations - (6,629) Dividends paid (15,535) (15,262) Repurchase of common stock (4,129) (581) Finance costs (5,825) (250) Net Cash provided by/(used in) Financing Activities 22,636 (29,597) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 52,517 91,912 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 271,809 267,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $324,326 $359,580

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months

ended Three months

ended Last twelve

months Last twelve

months March 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $150,498 $146,201 $580,596 $576,299 Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets 33,863 31,529 131,621 129,287 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 5,452 3,835 20,280 18,663 Amortization of assumed time charters (3,498) (6,536) (18,184) (21,222) Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees 1,273 1,451 4,958 5,136 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903 893 3,632 3,622 Interest income (2,936) (2,723) (12,346) (12,133) Interest expense 2,627 6,029 14,860 18,262 Change in fair value of investments (10,979) - (28,846) (17,867) Stock based compensation - - 6,340 6,340 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 2,254 2,254 Gain on sale of vessels - (1,639) - (1,639) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $177,203 $179,040 $705,165 $707,002

1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, change in fair value of investment, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and gain on sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries. Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023; and the last twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Net income/(loss) $138,359 $337 $11,802 $150,498 $148,789 - $(2,588) $146,201 Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets 32,008 1,855 - 33,863 31,529 - - 31,529 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 5,452 - - 5,452 3,835 - - 3,835 Amortization of assumed time charters (3,498) - - (3,498) (6,536) - - (6,536) Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees 1,273 - - 1,273 1,451 - - 1,451 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903 - - 903 893 - - 893 Interest income (2,936) - - (2,936) (2,723) - - (2,723) Interest expense 2,627 - - 2,627 6,029 - - 6,029 Change in fair value of investments - - (10,979) (10,979) - - - - Gain on sale of vessels - - - - (1,639) - - (1,639) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $174,188 $2,192 $823 $177,203 $181,628 - $(2,588) $179,040

1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, change in fair value of investments and gain on sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries. Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Container

Vessels Drybulk

Vessels Other Total Net income/(loss) $138,359 $337 $11,802 $150,498 $148,789 - $(2,588) $146,201 Change in fair value of investments - - (10,979) (10,979) - - - - Amortization of financing fees & debt discount 497 - - 497 693 - - 693 Gain on sale of vessels - - - - (1,639) - - (1,639) Adjusted Net income/(loss)(1) $138,856 $337 $823 $140,016 $147,843 - $(2,588) $145,255 Adjusted Earnings per Share, diluted $7.15 - - $7.14 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares) 19,584 20,349

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

