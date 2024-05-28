Anywhere Solar says its new trackers have a module area of 75 m2 and can host PV systems up to 19 kW in size. When deployed horizontally, the systems allow vehicles up to 4. 3 meters high to pass underneath. From pv magazine Germany Austrian startup Anywhere. solar has released a new double-axis tracking system for applications in agrivoltaic projects. The tracker has an east-west rotation angle of 360 degrees, with an elevation angle of zero to 85 degrees. The module area is 75 m2. Depending on the modules used, PV systems ranging in size from 14 kW to 19 kW can be installed. The system relies ...

