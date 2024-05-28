Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Introduces Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Capabilities to Help State Dots Protect National Transportation Infrastructure

Rekor's Unique Edge-AI Solutions Tackle Evolving Cyber Threats and Align with Emerging Government AI and Cybersecurity Policies to Safeguard Transportation Networks

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it has further invested in its commitment to safeguarding the nation's transportation infrastructure through the addition of AI-based dynamic cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and response to its suite of capabilities. The company's next-generation AI cyber-secure roadside Edge-based systems now integrate real-time threat detection, dynamic monitoring, anomaly analysis, and automated incident response capabilities. This enhances the holistic approach from Edge computing to Cloud that Rekor has taken to provide sophisticated AI, data, and cybersecurity protections for their roadside devices, traffic systems, and intelligent transportation solutions and underscores Rekor's dedication to addressing the pressing security concerns of state transportation departments, metropolitan planning organizations, and cities that are increasingly mandating stringent AI and cybersecurity compliance measures.

Cyber threats and attacks on critical infrastructure can be debilitating for public agencies and dangerous for citizens. The cyber-attack on April 25, 2024, which targeted mission-critical legacy traffic devices and systems in a Midwestern Department of Transportation (DOT), has reinforced the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity protections for roadside devices and transportation systems, which is impossible using legacy and obsolete systems found on most roadways today. The attack disrupted key elements of the traffic management system, affecting numerous operational functions and slowing the ability to monitor and respond to public safety incidents. Local transportation authorities highlighted the extensive impact on stakeholders and the public. While restoration efforts are ongoing, the severity of the incident means full recovery could take several months, impeding a system that is crucial for emergency communication and traffic management, providing essential alerts and updates to the public. The disruption emphasizes the necessity of implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard these vital services.

Private entities and public sector agencies managing traffic and mobility programs and initiatives can confidently deploy Rekor's AI-powered roadway intelligence systems across roadways, cities, communities, and commercial environments. In addition to the ability to comprehensively and accurately collect and connect traffic and mobility data, the company's Edge-based solutions are fortified by a multi-layered cybersecurity arsenal that dynamically monitors for threats 24/7 and enables real-time automated response to neutralize attacks. Rekor's AI cybersecurity suite of capabilities integrates cutting-edge defense protocols to protect roadway and city infrastructure end-to-end, including:

Network Detection & Response (NDR) to detect and stop network threats

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) to defend against ransomware and malware

Intrusion Prevention (IPS) and Detection (IDS) Systems to prevent unauthorized access

Advanced anomaly detection techniques to counter zero-day exploits

Strict access control within a Zero Trust Network

Encrypted communications and secure element hardening against physical attacks

24/7 continuous monitoring, real-time analytics, and automated incident response

Embedded AWS Cloud Services leveraging a gold standard array of security and compliance measures, ensuring application and sensitive data remain protected

Professor Sanjay Sarma, President, CEO, and Dean of the Asia School of Business, a co-founder at MIT of the Auto-ID Center, and Chairperson of the Rekor Board of Directors' Technology and Social Responsibility Committee, stated, "Rekor's unique Edge compute, and AI solution architecture provides a compliant-by-design approach for AI, data protection, and security that is essential for today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. This strategy represents a significant step forward in providing DOTs the tools they need to protect our roadways and critical infrastructure, aligning with best practices, and setting a new standard for cybersecurity in the industry."

"Protecting our nation's transportation networks from crippling cyber-attacks is a paramount priority," said David Desharnais, President and CEO of Rekor. "We have invested heavily in developing an essential AI-driven cybersecurity arsenal in our solutions to fortify these critical systems from the Edge to the Cloud. Our multi-layered defenses provide customers unparalleled threat visibility, continuous monitoring, and automated countermeasures to neutralize even the most sophisticated attacks. We are committed to staying in lockstep with emerging government cybersecurity directives and working closely with state DOTs to provide them with the best tools as they lead the charge in safeguarding America's transportation networks."

