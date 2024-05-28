Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program at its Alasala target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Project situated in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

Alasala is the Company's next drill target with a continuous and well defined 2.0 km long mineralization trend delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold. Zodiac Gold has previously completed significant exploration work at the Alasala target including:

Drilling Highlights: 19.6m at 6.17 g/t Au, 6.0m at 7.69 g/t Au, and 9.0m at 4.46 g/t Au;

Trench Highlights: 14m at 1.35 g/t Au, 30m at 0.35 g/t Au, 6m at 1.24 g/t Au, and 14m at 0.48 g/t Au; and

Rock Chip samples of up to 107 g/t Au.

The objective of the Pre-Drilling Program was to compile all surface data, exposed shear zones, and hard rock artisanal gold mining sites with exposed shear zones, along with historical data. This information will be used confirm the forthcoming diamond drilling operations.

2024 Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program

A total of 17 rock-chip samples and 59 channel samples were collected during the sampling program from exposed shear zones observed within artisanal mining fields and pits. Highlights of the rock chip sampling results include 33.00 g/t Au and 32.30 g/t Au at the Mandingo Hill Zone and highlights of channel sampling results include 1.14 g/t Au at 6m including 1.96 g/t Au at 3m at Mandingo Hill zone.

Map-1: Compilation map of the Alasala Target, featuring highlights from the recent mapping and sampling program along with historical results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/210721_2f295bcf54ff1b38_001full.jpg

Figure-1: Sheared and Sulphide bearing rock samples from artisanal mining pits. MSRCS001: 33.00 g/t Au(from Mandingo Hill Zone), LPRCS001: 5.09 g/t Au and LPRCS002: 5.49 g/t Au (Lion Hill Zone)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/210721_2f295bcf54ff1b38_002full.jpg

Figure-2: View from artisanal mining pits from Lion Hill Zone where shear zones exposed



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/210721_2f295bcf54ff1b38_003full.jpg

The Alasala target area is underlain by gneissic rock assemblages and amphibolitic rocks, intersected by NW-SE trending Todi Shear zone structures. These structures mark potentially favorable conditions for the formation of orogenic gold deposits, as observed in artisanal mining pits. Mapping recognized and confirmed several large artisanal mining areas of intense shearing and alteration with sulphide occurrences. These sites will be immediate target for the next drilling campaign to test for gold mineralization underneath. The Results of the sampling program indicate significant potential for a large orogenic gold mineralization system.

Table-1: Significant results from rock chip sampling at Alasala

UTM WGS84-29N Sample ID Easting Northing Au (g/t) Target/Zone LPRCS001 307940 730108 5.09 Lion Hill LPRCS002 307940 730108 5.49 Lion Hill LPRCS006 307957 730151 2.77 Lion Hill LPRCS009 307957 730151 1.18 Lion Hill MFRCS001 307829 729171 0.99 Mamie Field MFRCS002 307813 729102 0.71 Mamie Field MSRCS001 307484 729239 33.00 Madingo hill MSRCS003 307483 729156 32.30 Madingo hill

Table-2: Summary of significant results from channel sampling at Alasala

UTM WGS84-29N Target/Zone Easting Northing Average Au (g/t) Mandingo Hill 307491 728961 12m@0.24 g/t Au Mandingo Hill 307511 728842 6m@1.14 g/t Au, including 3m@1.96 g/t Au Mamie Field 307820 729181 9m@0.36 g/t Au Mamie Field 307649 728835 4m@1.10 g/t Au, including 2m@1.99 g/t Au

The successful completion of the Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program marks a significant milestone for Zodiac Gold. The program has provided crucial insights into the geology and mineralization of the Alasala target, further validating its potential as a high-grade gold prospect.

"We are thrilled to report the positive results from our Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program at the Alasala target," commented David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "The findings reinforce our confidence in the prospectivity of Alasala and will help us design an effective drilling program."

Moving forward, Zodiac Gold remains committed to advancing exploration activities at the Alasala target, with plans to leverage these encouraging results to guide future drilling initiatives. The Company is confident that the insights gained from the program will play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of the Alasala target and further enhancing shareholder value.

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

Sampling was undertaken by Zodiac Gold's Liberian exploration team, supervised by senior staff members of the Company. All samples met the standards for adequate chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from the field to the preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and then onward to the ALS analytical laboratory in Burkina Faso. Sample preparation was performed by ALS in Yamoussoukro. The entire sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing 2 millimeters and a representative split was taken by riffle splitting. The 1,000g split was then pulverized up to 85% passing 75 micron and the required pulp mass of ~200g was bagged and labelled for analysis; with the remainder being stored. Analysis was performed by ALS at their laboratory in Burkina Faso by fire assay with atomic absorption finish with a 50g charge.

In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented by the Company involving the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Laboratory standards and QA-QC are monitored by the Company.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold, Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Qualified Person

Efdal Olcer, Vice President of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and the Turkish Association of Economics Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

