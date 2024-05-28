Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monika Russell as Chief Financial Officer (or "CFO") effective June 1, 2024. Reporting directly to Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO of MineHub, Ms. Russell will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, and capital planning functions. Ms. Russell assumes the CFO role from Gavin Cooper who is retiring, but will remain on the Company's Advisory Board.

Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO of MineHub, commented, "We are absolutely delighted to have Monika join MineHub's executive team. Her extensive experience in financial management and accounting within the dynamic tech sector is precisely what MineHub needs as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Monika's proven track record of navigating complexities and driving strategic financial initiatives will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team and propel MineHub towards even greater success. I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gavin Cooper, who has been an invaluable asset to MineHub during his tenure. Gavin's dedication and strategic guidance as our CFO have played a pivotal role in shaping MineHub from its early stages to the prospering enterprise it is today."

Ms. Russell commented, "I am thrilled to be stepping into the CFO role at MineHub. The Company has tremendous potential to revolutionize commodity supply chains by making them more resilient, efficient and sustainable. It's an honor to join such a forward-thinking team, and I look forward to the journey ahead as we drive MineHub's ambitious vision forward."

Ms. Russell is a seasoned executive business leader with a distinguished career spanning over 20 years across various industries, including ecommerce, technology, manufacturing, and forestry. She has demonstrated her expertise in both public and private companies, navigating through all stages from commercialization to mergers and acquisitions, including working with private equity ownership. She was previously the CFO of Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery Inc. ("SPUD") where she facilitated the company's acquisition by private equity lenders. Prior to that, she was the CFO of Nanotech Security Corp., a publicly listed company that was acquired in 2021. Previously Ms. Russell also served as Director of Accounting & Control at Norbord Inc. Her multifaceted experience and demonstrated track record of success make her a highly capable and versatile leader in the realms of finance, accounting, and executive management. Ms. Russell is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2024 Results & Investor Webinar

In addition, the Company will release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 financial results for the period ended January 31, 2024, after market closing on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The Company will also host an investor webinar for its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 9:30am PT (12:30pm ET). Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, will provide a corporate update, review the year end financial results, and discuss the company's outlook; followed by a Question & Answer session. Details on how to attend the webinar are below:

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB-Q4-webinar

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 9:30 am PT (12:30 pm ET)

Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local)

Confirmation #: 883 8585 0181

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210735

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.