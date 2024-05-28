

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in April after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 2.1 percent gain in March.



Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales at department stores, which fell by 5.5 percent. A 5.1 percent decrease was seen in sales of newspapers and stationery.



Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume increase was observed in sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles, by 17.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in April, marking their first decrease in sixteen months. In March, sales volume grew by 2.0 percent.



At the same time, the sales value advanced 4.1 percent monthly and 2.1 percent annually in April.



