

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The European Union and Australia on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a bilateral partnership to cooperate on sustainable critical and strategic minerals.



The MoU was signed on behalf of the EU by Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton. The signatories for Australia were Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King, and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell.



This partnership aims to support several common objectives, while based on mutual benefits. It seeks to enable the EU to diversify its supplies of materials necessary for the green and digital transitions, while contributing to the development of Australia's domestic critical minerals sector. The partnership covers the entire critical and strategic minerals value chain, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining, recycling, and processing of extractive waste.



In addition to jointly developing projects along the entire value chain in the EU and in Australia, the partnership will also explore cooperation in countries where the EU and Australia have mutual interests, the European Commission said. Also, it promotes innovative and digital technologies and services for mining, and other projects along the critical minerals value chain.



A road map with concrete actions will be jointly developed to put the Strategic Partnership into practice, over the next six months.



