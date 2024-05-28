Italy installed 1. 72 GW of new solar capacity in the first quarter, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to 32. 0 GW by the end of March, according to Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association. From pv magazine Italy Italy reached 32 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March, spread across about 1. 7 million installations, according to new statistics from Italia Solare. In the first quarter of this year, the country deployed 1. 72 GW of new PV capacity, which compares to 1. 05 GW in the same period of 2023. The third-largest portion of this capacity was represented ...

