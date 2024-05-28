

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of a fresh batch of inflation updates kept global markets in tenterhooks. Hawkish commentary from Fed officials ahead of the release of the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings on Friday also added to the nervousness.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone. Asian shares also finished trading with deep losses.



Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are trading mixed. Geopolitical concerns supported crude oil prices. Gold attempted a rebound after four days of losses. Cryptocurrencies are moving in a mixed fashion.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,031.50, down 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,311.60, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 18,760.65, down 0.01% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,292.25, down 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 8,080.44, down 0.64% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,047.15, down 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,860.50, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,766.70, down 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,109.57, down 0.46% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,821.16, down 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0889, up 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.2786, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 156.78, down 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6670, up 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3621, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 104.35, down 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.466%, down 0.16% Germany at 2.5545%, up 0.33% France at 3.042%, up 0.43% U.K. at 4.2660%, up 0.05% Japan at 1.023%, down 1.06%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.98, up 0.12%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.85, up 1.45%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,346.50, up 0.51%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,364.32, down 0.12% Ethereum at $3,895.03, down 0.09% BNB at $601.86, down 0.11% Solana at $169.01, up 1.00% XRP at $0.5313, up 0.52%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

