Sysco Recognizes Global Colleagues For Donating Time to Charitable Organizations

Meet our volunteers of the quarter: Sunny Bhatia from Sysco Winnipeg, Jamie Schell from Sysco Boston, Tim Boldt from Sysco Minnesota, and Rohana Kumara from Sysco Labs in Sri Lanka! They embody Sysco's purpose of connecting the world to share food and care for one another. To thank them for their volunteer efforts, Sysco is making a donation to a food bank in their community on their behalf.

In total, Sysco colleagues volunteered nearly 2,700 hours last quarter. Learn more about how our colleagues give back at: sysco.com/sustainability

