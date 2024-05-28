Cangrade Announces Women- and Minority-Owned Business Discount, Bringing Equity, Fairness, and Efficiency to the Hiring Process

Reduced Pricing Provides Greater Access to the Company's Hiring and Talent Management Solutions, Aimed to Help All Businesses Thrive

WATERTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Cangrade today announced a women- and minority-owned business discount for its leading bias-free, AI-powered hiring and talent management solution. Women and minorities have long faced professional disadvantages including challenges securing financing, less representation in certain fields and roles, and as a result, more bias. Cangrade's software addresses inequity in hiring practices with its patented bias-free technology, and the reduced pricing aims to drive equity in business by making it more accessible to all.

Specifically, eligible businesses will receive 35 percent off the standard price of Cangrade's hiring software. The discount represents the 35 percent of black business owners who are women, 35 percent of women who hold tech positions, the nearly $35,000 less that female entrepreneurs ask for compared to men, and the $35,000 less in startup capital that black entrepreneurs receive on average compared to white ones.

Experts estimate that it costs 33 percent of an employee's salary to replace them, but in reality, it can cost 3x-4x the departing employee's salary to hire a replacement. This doesn't include cultural and reputational losses associated with high employee turnover. Women and minority-owned businesses already face an uphill battle. Getting hiring right is one step that can significantly impact the health of their businesses.

"Despite an increased focus on DEIB initiatives, few organizations are implementing programs and processes that actually move the needle," said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. "Our discounted pricing for women- and minority-owned businesses provides valuable resources to the companies that need it most, resulting in real, measurable improvements and a more even playing field for all."

In addition to this initiative, Cangrade recently published a comprehensive report uncovering gender bias in job descriptions and action steps for combating it. You can see the full report here. Learn more or apply for a women- and/or minority-owned business discount here. For more information about Cangrade, visit www.cangrade.com or email info@cangrade.com.

Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, and Unum make the right talent decisions on over 10 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

