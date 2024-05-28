Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Ocode, the French specialist in the identification of durable objects, recently announced a partnership with Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, to integrate its Digital Product Passport (DPP) solution into the Akeneo App Store.

"This partnership with Akeneo, a recognized leader in product information management, allows us to simplify compliance for their customers with our DPP solution that meets regulatory requirements while offering a new and personalized customer experience," said Ocode CEO Jean-Baptiste Pondevy.

Ocode and Akeneo aim to offer a DPP that goes beyond compliance. The DPP provides a personalized customer experience, integrating services that make it easier to repair, resell and recycle a product. Data is certified, authenticated and time-stamped by a non-speculative and energy-efficient blockchain. There is also a physical link between the product and its DPP via a scannable marking (for example, a QR Code) to easily guarantee the DPP's authenticity.

This partnership brings new customers for Ocode and a simplified process for Akeneo PIM customers by minimizing the manual input of product data. Companies have access to a digital passport management platform integrated with the Akeneo solution, simplifying the creation of digital passports using data registered in the PIM.

"The textile, battery and electronics industries will soon have to comply with DPP requirements," said Virginie Blot, Product Experience Management (PXM) Evangelist and Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akeneo. "With our partner, Ocode, we are enhancing the Akeneo App Store by creating a DPP application that can generate digital product passports, in line with upcoming European regulations. This is a significant value add to our PIM."

Enacted by the European Commission in 2022, the DPP takes the form of a comprehensive digital product sheet, providing detailed information on the composition and origin of materials, repairing and recycling options, potentially hazardous substance notices and environmental impact metrics. Its ambition is to propel Europe toward a sustainable and circular economy and to facilitate traceability and transparency throughout the product life cycle.

For more information please visit https://www.akeneo.com/white-paper/digital-product-passports/.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

About Ocode

Ocode was founded in 2016 by Dominique Chabot, joined by three other seasoned entrepreneurs in 2019: Jean-Baptiste Pondevy, Alice Calvez et Vincent Roux. Its unique physical marking technology linked to a digital identity required 3 years of R&D, and is now winning over companies in the design, furniture, jewellery, mobility and sports sectors. The company employs 32 people and is based in Nantes and La-Roche-sur-Yon (85).

For more information, visit www.o-code.co and LinkedIn.

