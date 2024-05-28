Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - CBTS, a global provider of IT solutions and services-including Application Modernization, Digital Workplace, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Solutions, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked CBTS #43 on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

CBTS adds this latest accolade to two others that CRN announced earlier this year. Most recently, CRN placed CBTS in its Tech Elite 250 category-which showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

In February, CRN placed CBTS in the Elite 150 category of its MSP 500, a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

"Scoring a position on all three of CRN's list of top Service Providers across North America is an important acknowledgement of the innovation and exceptional service that our people deliver to our clients," said Jeff Lackey, President and CEO of CBTS. "We continually invest in our talented team of technical experts, and this recognition by CRN reflects their world-class status."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

