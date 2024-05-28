Brazil added 6 GW of new PV capacity between January and April. ABSolar, the Brazilian PV association, says the country has now cumulatively deployed 43 GW of solar capacity, with around 24 GW from PV systems below 75 kW in size. From pv magazine Brazil According to PV association ABSolar, solar has surpassed 43 GW of installed capacity in Brazil. About 29. 2 GW of this capacity comes from distributed-generation PV systems under 5 MW, while 13. 8 GW comes from large-scale PV plants over 5 MW. ABSolar said that around 24 GW of the distributed-generation capacity is from PV systems under 75 kW in ...

