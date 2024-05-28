Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

28 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Andrew Fisher has announced his intention to stand down from the Board of Marks and Spencer Group plc with effect from 2 July 2024 and will not therefore be seeking re-election at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary