Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
28 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Director declaration
Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Andrew Fisher has announced his intention to stand down from the Board of Marks and Spencer Group plc with effect from 2 July 2024 and will not therefore be seeking re-election at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk