Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Massiver Kaufalarm bei (noch) unbekanntem Kupfer-Star!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.05.24
17:02 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50016:55
6,4006,45016:49
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 16:00
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Andrew Fisher has announced his intention to stand down from the Board of Marks and Spencer Group plc with effect from 2 July 2024 and will not therefore be seeking re-election at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.