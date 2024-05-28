Logo Brands Adds Six Renowned Universities to Strategic Partnership Program

The Tennessee-based company will exclusively produce a variety of merchandise categories, such as tents, chairs, soft-sided coolers, and more, under contracts ranging from five to 10 years.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Logo Brands, Inc. has announced the signing of six strategic licensing agreements: 10-year contracts with the University of Montana and East Carolina University, and five-year contracts with the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Maryland, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Memphis.

Various Logo Brands products showcasing the new strategic partnerships (right to left): Arkansas Razorbacks, Montana Grizzlies, ECU Pirates, Memphis Tigers, Maryland Terrapins, and Pitt Panthers.

While Logo Brands currently has rights with these universities to sell licensed merchandise, this new agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce, and distribute tents, chairs, stadium seating, soft-sided coolers, tables, and inflatable sports balls for all universities listed above. Universities including ECU, Memphis, and Maryland, allow for the exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute throws as well.

Logo Brands will continue to offer additional products for the universities including drinkware, tote bags, pillows, and more both online and in retail.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of these six new partners into our strategic partnership program at Logo Brands," says Kris Talley, SVP of Sales and Licensing. "Collaborating closely with these universities, we foresee an exciting opportunity to expand the availability of high-quality products for fans nationwide."

To maintain producing and distributing university products at a national level, Logo Brands will utilize its relationships with major national brands like Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Target, and other major retail outlets in addition to on-campus bookstores and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

Leveraging co-op spends and marketing allotments, these universities will join other Logo Brands strategic partners in exclusive advertising and marketing initiatives, tailored to their unique brand identities and targeted demographics. This innovative program ensures that each university maximizes its marketing impact while maintaining consistency and resonance with its fanbase.

The addition of these esteemed universities brings Logo Brands's Strategic Partnership Program up to a total of 44 universities across the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, Big Sky, AAC, and Mountain West.

QUOTES FROM PARTNERS:

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the leading licensee of hard goods in the collegiate space," ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. "By leveraging the expertise and resources of Logo Brands, we aim to enhance our tailgate offerings in retail and provide even greater value and satisfaction to our devoted fanbase."

"The University of Arkansas is excited to expand its partnership with Logo Brands," said Taylor McGillis, Senior Associate AD for Marketing & Business Development. "Logo Brands is an industry leader for tailgating and outdoor lifestyle products and our partnership will provide Razorback fans with fun, quality items that everyone can enjoy."

"The University of Pittsburgh is looking forward to its enhanced relationship with Logo Brands," says University of Pittsburgh Assistant Athletic Director of Licensing and Brand Management, Lori Burens. "This partnership will benefit our fans, retail partners and expand the Pitt brand."

"The University of Montana is thrilled to announce our new partnership with Logo Brands," says Chief Licensing Officer of the University of Montana, Goat Lamb. "Together, nothing will stop us from expanding our brand while providing the best Griz products to our fans. Welcome Logo Brands to the Griz Family!"

"Logo Brands has been a strong licensee and an industry leader in sports merchandising for many years. With their support, our fans have had more access to licensed products," says Greg Berkowitz, Director of Trademarks and Licensing at the University of Maryland. "We at the University of Maryland are looking forward to launching our strategic program with them to expand that effort."

"We are very much looking forward to an expanded relationship with Logo Brands," University of Memphis Associate Athletic Director, Integrated Communications and Marketing, Michael Schroeder said. "Logo Brands is a leader in the fan goods space, and we are excited to continue to bring the best offerings to our fans in partnership with this Tennessee-based company founded by UofM alums."

ABOUT LOGO BRANDS

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 800 colleges and leagues including NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 900 different product lines in the company's history. Logo Brands began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

