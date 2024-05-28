Gilead Sciences Partners With White House for Early Cancer Detection Program "Biden Cancer Moonshot"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Gilead Sciences:

In an effort to advance access to cancer prevention and early detection among U.S. workers, the Biden Cancer Moonshot recently announced a series of actions that organizations are taking to improve access and use of cancer screenings. We're proud to be included on the list for our commitment to help increase screening rates among employees through personalized outreach.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

