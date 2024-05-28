Discovery Senior Living Recognized as a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row

More than 9100 completed surveys from team members across the senior living provider organization highlighted high marks for trust and overall experience, surpassing certification benchmarks and securing the prestigious honor.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") a nationally recognized senior living provider, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights. This certification underscores Discovery Senior Living's dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for its employees.





Great Place To Work

For the third year in a row, Discovery Senior Living has been awarded a Great Place to Work Certification®





The certification process included surveying employees across Discovery Senior Living's community locations and assessing more than 60 elements of the team members' work experience. These elements encompassed employee pride in the organization's community impact, the belief that their work is meaningful, and a sense of special significance in their roles. Rankings are derived from employees' experiences, regardless of their role or position.

"We are elated to receive this certification for the third consecutive year," said Lisa Lacy, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Discovery Senior Living. "Our employees are the cornerstone of our organization, and we strive to cultivate a supportive and engaging work environment that enables them to excel. This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team members, and we are honored to receive this distinction once again."

Discovery Senior Living is committed to providing its employees with a comprehensive range of benefits including competitive compensation, extensive healthcare benefits, and opportunities for professional development.

"We recognize our team members as our most valuable asset," said Bill Sciortino, Chief Operating Officer for Discovery Senior Living. "We are incredibly proud and deeply appreciative of all they do each and every day, demonstrating unwavering dedication to our residents and communities. As an organization, we could not improve without their honest feedback."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 300 communities and over 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 5 largest U.S. senior living operators.

