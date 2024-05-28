Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 16:18
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.25p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 24 June 2024 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024. The ex dividend date is 6 June 2024.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan operated by the Company cannot apply to this dividend due to the Company's planned winding up as set out in the recommended proposals announced today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)


© 2024 PR Newswire
