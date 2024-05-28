RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Union Bank today announced it has successfully completed the integration of American National Bank and Trust Company ("American National") branches and operations, unifying the bank across its footprint.

"Following our detailed merger integration playbook to seek to ensure a smooth transition, our teammates have worked diligently on the data conversion and systems integration of American National since the merger announcement last summer," said Maria Tedesco, President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Union Bank. "Not only does this successful integration result in a unified bank presence across Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland, but also helps us build on our commitment to provide the conveniences, services and products that are most important to our customers."

About Atlantic Union Bank

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB), has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina as of May 28, 2024. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations with regard to our business and expectations or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "commitment," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "seek to," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that our actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the effects of changes in: market interest rates and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior; our funding costs and our loan and securities portfolios; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which we operate and which our loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from our merger and integration with American National. Please also refer to such other factors discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

