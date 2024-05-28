Baywa re has commissioned a 54 MW agrivoltaic solar project in Spain. Denmark-based Velux has agreed to purchase most of its 96. 8 GWh of annual output under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). From pv magazine Germany Germany's Baywa re has commissioned a 54 MW agrivoltaic solar park in Alhendín, Andalusia, southern Spain. The company said that around 10% of the plant area will be devoted to agricultural activities. The distance between the solar module rows is big enough to ensure that agricultural machines such as combine harvesters can drive through. By spring 2025, Baywa re will ...

