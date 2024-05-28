Accern Secures White-Label Deal with Market Rebellion to Bring Market Sentiment to 500,000+ Traders

Accern, a recognized leader in Generative AI and NLP, together with Market Rebellion, a premier education and options trading platform, is thrilled to announce their collaboration in launching the Rebel Sentiment Lens' application. This innovative tool is designed to empower Market Rebellion's community of over 500,000 active retail investors by providing enhanced market insights through sentiment analysis.

The 'Rebel Sentiment Lens,' developed using Accern's cutting-edge NLP technology, is tailored to offer three distinct tiers of sentiment scores, making it accessible and beneficial to investors of all levels. The sentiment scores are trained for trading and capture the tone and messages of news articles related to a specific stock. Retail investors can now choose from:

Basic: Daily sentiment scores available

Standard: Real-time sentiment scores

Premium: Real-time sentiment scores with advanced sentiment explainability features

This application covers a comprehensive universe spanning all S&P 500 and NASDAQ NMS companies, ensuring wide-ranging market insights. In addition, the sentiment is derived from over one billion indexed public news websites and blogs-providing the most comprehensive web coverage globally.

"Market Rebellion is dedicated to leveling the playing field for retail investors, and this partnership with Accern allows us to offer unprecedented access to sophisticated market analysis tools that were previously available only to institutional investors," said Marc LoPresti, co-founder of Market Rebellion.

Kumesh Aroomoogan, co-founder and CEO of Accern, added, "Our mission has always been to enhance decision-making processes with AI-powered insights. The 'Rebel Sentiment Lens' application is a perfect example of how we can apply our technology to help investors make more informed decisions."

The "Rebel Sentiment Lens" application is available immediately for all Market Rebellion members to subscribe and can be accessed through Market Rebellion's platform, which is known for its robust educational resources and trading tools.

For more information on how to get started with the "Rebel Sentiment Lens," please visit Market Rebellion's Rebel Sentiment Lens .

For further information, please visit www.accern.com and https://marketrebellion.com/.

Contact:

Ruben Alba

VP of Partnerships, Accern

ruben.alba@accern.com

About Accern:

Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and beyond. With a streamlined no-code workflow complemented by pre-built taxonomies, over 50,000 classification models, and access to billions of rows of public data, Accern is revolutionizing operational efficiency across the global workforce.

Accern's remarkable achievements have earned it a notable position in Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Trusted by elite data teams from global leaders like Capgemini, UniCredit, Interactive Brokers, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Bank, Accern facilitates the building and deployment of NLP solutions at scale.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is honored to be recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 company. The company has raised $40M from esteemed institutional investors including Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, Mighty Capital, and many others. For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com.

About Market Rebellion:

Market Rebellion is a leading financial education and trading platform that empowers individual investors with the tools, insights, and education needed to navigate the financial markets with confidence. Founded by renowned traders Jon and Pete Najarian, Market Rebellion offers a comprehensive suite of services, including trading education, market analysis, and proprietary trading strategies.

At Market Rebellion, our mission is to democratize trading by providing access to the same information and strategies used by professional traders. Our platform features a robust library of educational resources, live coaching sessions, and a vibrant community of traders, all designed to help members achieve their financial goals.

