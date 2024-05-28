Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
28.05.24
15:29 Uhr
3,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
28-May-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[?] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
FIL Limited                   Pembroke, Bermuda 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
24th of May 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
27th of May 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.08%           0.00%         3.08% 
reached                                              189,046,450 
Position of previous notification 2.98%           0.00%         2.98% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct                    Indirect 
possible) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50               5,814,423                          3.08% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                5,814,423                          3.08% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted.   rights 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/                              % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights  rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[?] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
FIL Limited 
FIL Financial 
Services 
Holdings Limited 
FIL Holdings 
(UK) Limited 
FIL Investments 3.08%                                   3.08% 
International 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Dublin 27th of May 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  324349 
EQS News ID:  1912667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
