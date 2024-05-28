

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The loonie touched 0.9097 against the aussie, setting a 6-day low.



The loonie fell to 1.3650 against the greenback and 114.94 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 1.3614 and a fresh 4-week high of 115.21, respectively.



The loonie reached as low as 1.4835 against the euro.



The currency may locate support around 0.92 against the aussie, 1.38 against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen and 1.50 against the euro.



